'Expert in Mia Khalifa': Former Google employee bags 29 interview calls with bizarre skills on CV

<p>A former Google employee has made waves on social media with his recent experiment exposing the flaws in the hiring system where he tried to find out if employers would ignore the red flags in his application as long as he mentions that he had worked at Google in his resume. </p><p>Jerry Lee who was reportedly a former Strategy and Operations Manager at Google filled his resume with absurd details and ended up getting 29 calls for job interview in a month and a half. </p>.<p>"Most vodka shots in one night”, "spread herpes STD to 60% of intern team", "expert in Mia Khalifa", were among a few things mentioned in his resume as his qualifications. </p><p>In his post titled “I Landed 29 Interviews With The Name 'Kiss My Nuts,’" on Instagram, he showed that he got calls from affluent companies like Reddit, MongoDB and Robinhood, based on his resume.</p><p>In the caption, Lee summed up for the users the learnings they should take back from this experiment.</p><p>"Focus on strong bullet points, clear job titles, and the impact you've made. They're your resume's backbone. Periods and font sizes are fine details, but it's the big stuff that gets you noticed," he said. </p><p>He also added that while big names do catch eyes of the recruiters, it was also important to bring skills to the table. </p><p>"Lastly, KEEP. IT. SIMPLE. A clear, structured resume template is your best friend. Recruiters love them because they can spot the info they need at a glance,' he concluded. </p><p>His post has over 43K likes on Instagram and 301 comments to far. </p><p>"To be fair, Reddit sounds about right", wrote one user while another said: "Shame on the recruitment process!"</p>