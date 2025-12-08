Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Three cousins die after bike falls into drain in Mathura; Uttar Pradesh CM condoles deaths

The incident occurred near the Govardhan drain in the Radhakund late Sunday night when the speeding motorcycle went out of control and plunged into the drain.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 05:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 05:20 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshmathuraAccidentDeath

Follow us on :

Follow Us