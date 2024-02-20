Explained | How Elon Musk's SpaceX solidified its presence in Indonesia because of a Chinese rocket failure

Widodo's two-hour visit included 30 minutes of talks with Musk at an office packed with miniature rockets and then a tour of the production area, according to an Indonesian official with direct knowledge. The president has long sought to build an EV industry in Indonesia, which has the world's biggest reserves of nickel, a key element in electric batteries.

The term-limited leader leaves office in October, but experts say Widodo will remain a major power broker after the candidate he tacitly supported to be his successor claimed victory in the February 14 presidential election.

Widodo told Reuters last year that to woo Musk, he has also offered tax breaks, a concession to mine nickel and a subsidy scheme on EV purchases. But a Tesla EV or battery factory in Indonesia, which Widodo has publicly asked for, have not materialised.