Explained | Why Boeing workers rejected a new contract

On Wednesday, the union's members voted by a large margin to reject an improved contract proposal from management largely because the agreement would not restore the pension.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 04:11 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 04:11 IST
