FMCG majors’ growth tempered in Q2 FY24

Overall, Britannia reported Rs 4,432.88 crore in total revenue from operations during the July-September period, versus Rs 4,379.61 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Godrej, on the other hand, reported consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 3,601.95 crore, as opposed to Rs 3,391.92 crore during the same period last year.