Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Foxconn beats estimates with record third-quarter revenue on AI demand

Revenue for Apple's biggest iPhone assembler jumped 20.2% year on year to T$1.85 trillion ($57.3 billion).
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 10:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 10:08 IST
Business NewsAIFoxconnRevenue

Follow us on :

Follow Us