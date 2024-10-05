Foxconn beats estimates with record third-quarter revenue on AI demand

<p>Taipei: Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, beat expectations to post its highest-ever revenue for the third quarter on strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) servers.</p>.<p>Revenue for Apple's biggest iPhone assembler jumped 20.2 per cent year on year to T$1.85 trillion ($57.3 billion).</p>.<p>"The result exceeded the company's original expectations of significant growth," Foxconn said in a statement on Saturday.</p>.<p>It was also ahead of a T$1.79 trillion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.</p>.Amazon may cut 14,000 managerial posts by early 2025 for annual cost savings: Report.<p>Strong AI server demand led to robust revenue growth for its cloud and networking products division, said Foxconn whose customers include AI chip firm Nvidia.</p>.<p>For smart consumer electronics, which includes iPhones, there was a strong quarter-on-quarter growth thanks to new product launches, but its year-on-year performance was flat.</p>.<p>The third-quarter is traditionally when Taiwan's tech companies start racing to supply smartphones, tablets and other electronics to major vendors such as Apple for Western markets' year-end holiday period.</p>.<p>Total revenue in September alone reached T$733 billion, up 10.9 per cent year on year and the second-highest ever level for the month.</p>.<p>"Entering the peak season in the second half of the year, we anticipate our operation to gradually gain momentum," Foxconn said of its outlook for the current quarter.</p>.<p>"The fourth quarter is expected to be roughly in line with current market expectations," it added, without elaborating.</p>.<p>The company does not provide numerical forecasts.</p>.<p>Foxconn's shares have jumped 86 per cent so far this year, outperforming by far a 24 per cent rise for the broader Taiwan market . They closed up 3.7 per cent on Friday ahead of the revenue data release, bucking a 0.4 per cent fall on the benchmark index.</p>.<p>The company will report its full third-quarter earnings on Nov. 14. It has scheduled its annual Tech Day on Oct. 8-9, an event where Foxconn normally announces new products or partnerships. </p><p><em>($1 = 32.2900 Taiwan dollars)</em> </p>