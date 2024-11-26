Moody's cuts outlook on seven Adani entities to 'negative' amid bribery charges

<p>Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday that it had cut the outlook on the ratings of seven Adani entities to 'negative' from 'stable,' citing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/major-fallout-for-adani-group-after-us-bribery-indictment-3292225">US indictment of Chairman Gautam Adani</a> and others on alleged bribery charges, which could likely weaken the group's access to funding and increase its capital costs.</p>.Fitch puts some Adani bonds on negative watch after US bribery charges.<p>Moody's also affirmed the ratings on all seven entities, which include Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited and two limited restricted groups of Adani Green Energy. </p>