Go First's lenders seek investor bids by January 31

Indian carrier SpiceJet said last month that it was considering an offer for Go First after conducting due diligence.

Sharjah, UAE-based Sky One, Africa-focused Safrik Investments and U.S.-based NS Aviation have also shown interest in Go First, the two sources said.

Sky One, Safrik Investments and NS Aviation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The second banker said the Committee of Creditors could also consider extending the month-end deadline at the request of a potential suitor.

Neither of the sources wished to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Go First's resolution professional, who conducts the insolvency process, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go First's bankruptcy filing lists Central Bank of India , Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank among creditors to which the carrier owes a total of 65.21 billion rupees ($784.38 million).

($1 = 83.1360 Indian rupees)