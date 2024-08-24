Google DeepMind employees demand company drops contracts with military organisations: Report

Workers of Google DeepMind, a British-American artificial intelligence research laboratory and a subsidiary of Google, wrote a letter to the tech giant earlier this year asking it to drop contracts with military organisations, reported TIME.

Around 200 workers of the company signed the letter dated May 16, which did not specifically mention any military organisation but linked out to another TIME report on Project Nimbus. Project Nimbus is a contract between Google and Israeli Military Defense to supply cloud computing and AI services.

According to the report, the letter also links to other articles alleging that Israeli military uses AI services for mass surveillance and target selection for bombings in Gaza. It is also reported that Israel's weapons firms are required to buy cloud services from Google and Amazon.