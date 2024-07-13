Centre mulls handing over MTNL operations to BSNL; merger unlikely

"The second semi annual interest with regard to 7.59 per cent MTNL's bond series...is due on July 20, 2024. As per the structured payment mechanism of Tripartite agreement (TPA) signed among MTNL, Department of Telecom and Beacon Trusteeship Ltd, MTNL has to fund the semi-annual interest into the Escrow account with adequate amount 10 days before the due date," it said.