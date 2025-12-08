Menu
Odisha student who ‘set herself on fire’ dies; CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation

This was the fifth such incident in the state in a span of six months when women died in a similar manner in Balasore, Puri, Kendrapara, Bargarh and Rajgangpur.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 16:39 IST
India NewsOdishaSuicide

