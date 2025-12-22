<p>Bengaluru: HCLSoftware, the software business division of HCLTech, on Monday announced its intent to acquire Belgium-based Wobby, an early–stage startup providing AI Data Analyst ‘Agents’ for data warehouses for about Rs 47 crore (EUR 4.5 million). This 100% cash consideration includes a total purchase price of EUR 4.5 million, with EUR 3.0 million at closing and EUR 0.75 million each, at the first and second anniversary of closing, the company said in a BSE filing.<br><br>The acquisition is expected to close by February 2026.<br><br>The acquisition of the early–stage startup to accelerate clients’ value realisation from GenAI by adding AI data analyst capabilities, the company added.</p>.Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? Third-richest Indian and daughter of HCL founder Shiv Nadar.<p>HCLSoftware’s Data & AI division (Actian) is seeing increased demand for its metadata management, data catalog and data governance solutions and has demonstrated good growth over the last five years, driven by enterprise data management solutions. Adding Agentic AI Data Analyst capabilities will further enable customers to interact with their raw data and get fast and accurate business insights on demand, the company said.<br><br>“Customers want self-service analytics with AI-driven insights that they can trust,” said Marc Potter, CEO Actian & Portfolio General Manager of HCLSoftware’s Data & AI division.<br><br>“With Wobby, Actian provides LLM-powered natural-language analytics on a unified, governed semantic layer, enabling self-service analytics that delivers context-rich, accurate insights and a foundation for scaling GenAI initiatives with confidence," he added.</p>.'Giving 100% and not getting distracted by mobiles more important than long hours at work' : Infosys co-founder.<p>“Wobby is reinventing how teams do business intelligence by building AI agents that not only answer questions, but also are evolving toward proactive analytics by sharing automated insights,” said Amra Dorjbayar, CEO and Co-Founder, Wobby.<br><br>“Combining Wobby’s capabilities with Actian Data Intelligence platform will offer customers a differentiated approach to data management," Dorjbayar said.</p>