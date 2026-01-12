<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm HCLTech on Monday posted an 11 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2025, at Rs 4,076 crore, compared to Rs 4,591 crore in the year-ago period mainly due to a one-time impact of new labour codes.</p><p>In a regulatory filing, the company said the New Labour Codes have resulted in an estimated one-time increase in provision for employee benefits of the group and the company of Rs 956 crore and Rs 948 crore, respectively. The new labour codes came into effect on November 21.</p><p>The company's revenue from operations beat analysts’ estimates and stood at Rs 33,872 crore, up 13.3 per cent y-o-y. The IT firm had reported Rs 29,890 crore revenue in the year-ago period. The company has narrowed its FY26 revenue forecast and it is expected to be between 4 per cent and 4.5 per cent y-o-y in CC.</p><p>Its new deal wins stood at $3,006 million in the December quarter, up 43.5 per cent y-o-y. The company's EBIT was at Rs 6,285 crore, up 8.0 per cent y-o-y. The EBIT Margin includes 81 bps impact of restructuring cost.</p><p>HCLTech CEO & Managing Director C Vijayakumar said in a post-earnings press conference that the company's pipeline continues to demonstrate growth. "While uncertainty persists in the global market leading to slow spending growth, the fundamental demand for technology as a driver for business transformation remains structurally intact," he said, adding discretionary spending is emerging in new pockets.</p><p>The company's Chief Financial Officer Shiv Walia said Q3 EBIT margins, excluding the one-time impact of New Labour Codes, came in at 18.6 per cent (up 111 bps QoQ).</p><p>Vijayakumar added that the company is well positioned to address evolving AI demand of its clients across industries and service lines.</p><p>The IT services firm's financial services vertical grew 8.1 per cent y-o-y and manufacturing grew 1.8 per cent.</p><p>HCLTech Chief People Officer Ram Sundararajan said the company added 2,852 freshers in Q3. "So far in this fiscal year, we have added 10,032 freshers," he said.</p><p>However, the company's net addition declined by 261 employees in Q3, taking its total employee base to 2,26,379. The company's attrition stood at 12.4 per cent, down from 13.2 per cent in Q3 of last year.</p><p>According to Gartner Principal Analyst Shubham Rathore, the company's growth comes as enterprise IT spending continues to expand, with Gartner forecasting sustained investment in AI and digital transformation. HCLTech’s advanced AI services grew nearly 20 per cent sequentially, and recent acquisitions and strategic partnerships have further strengthened its portfolio, enabling the company to address evolving client needs across industries.</p><p>The company has declared a dividend of Rs 12 per share.</p>