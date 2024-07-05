HDFC Bank falls as India's top private bank posts sequentially weak Q1 loans, deposit growth

Bengaluru: Shares of India's top private lender HDFC Bank fell over 3% on Friday, a day after it reported a drop in loans during the three months ended June 30, and no rise in deposits from the previous three months.
HDFC Bank on Thursday said its gross advances dipped 0.8% sequentially in the first quarter.
The flat deposit growth was below what the bank managed a year ago, Jefferies analysts said in a note, calling it "slightly disappointing."
Shares of HDFC Bank - down 2.4% this year compared with gains of over 11% in the benchmark Nifty 50 index - were set for their biggest one-day drop since June 4. The stock had hit a record high earlier this week on hopes of a bigger weight in a key MSCI index.
HDFC Bank was also the top loser on the Nifty 50 index on Friday.
The bank's merger with its non-bank lender parent last year added a large pool of mortgage loans to its portfolio but a much smaller amount of deposits.
As of June's end, the bank's advances stood at Rs 24.87 trillion ($297.91 billion), while deposits stood at Rs 23.79 trillion.
Low-cost current and savings account deposits fell 5% sequentially to Rs 8.64 trillion in the quarter.
($1 = 83.4810 Indian rupees)
Published 05 July 2024, 06:59 IST