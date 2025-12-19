Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' movie review: ‘Avatar’ sequel has spark, but fails to take off

While the makers intend to offer a depth of emotions ranging from parenthood to brotherhood to love and sacrifice, these emotions don’t do justice on screen, failing to evoke a strong reaction.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 19:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Avatar: Fire and Ash | English (Theatres)
2.5/5
Director:James Cameron
Cast:Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 19:51 IST
SpecialsMovie ReviewEntertainmen News

Follow us on :

Follow Us