Home business companies

HDFC Bank gets board approval for three-year extension to Atanu Chakraborty as chairman

Chakraborty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, retired as Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs in April 2020.
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 11:10 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Country's biggest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said its board has approved three years extension to Atanu Chakraborty as non-executive chairman.

The board has recommended the re-appointment of Chakraborty as the part-time non-executive chairman and independent director of the bank to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for a second term of three years with effect from May 5, 2024 to May 4, 2027, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The re-appointment will be subject to the approval of the RBI and the shareholders of the bank, it said.

He was appointed chairman of the bank in May 2024. Chakraborty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, retired as Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs in April 2020.

Prior to that, he was Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Both departments come under the finance ministry.

