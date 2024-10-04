Home
HDFC Bank records loan growth of 7% while deposits rise 15.4% in Q2

The Bank's average deposits were Rs 23.53 lakh crore for the September 2024 quarter, a growth of around 15.4 per cent against Rs 20.38 lakh crore for the September 2023 quarter, it said.
04 October 2024

04 October 2024
