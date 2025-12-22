<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>on Monday said the decision regarding the change in the possible change in top leadership in the state will be taken by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> and the party high command, adding that everyone will abide by their decision. </p><p>In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said he had spoken to the high command and that the leadership had told him that they will decide on the change in chief minister. Quoting party president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said no one is bigger than the party. </p>.Karnataka power-sharing debate settled? Here's what DKS, Siddaramaiah say in assembly.<p>The statement comes only a day after Kharge said that the confusion over the leadership issue in the party's Karnataka unit exists only at the local level and not within the party high command. He had also said that the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command.</p><p>"I have spoken to the party’s senior leaders about this, and they have said that we will decide on this matter. We are all committed to their decision," Siddaramaiah said. </p>.<p>There has been a longstanding power tussle between the ruling party in the state as speculations of a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20 were at a high. </p><p>He further said that it was the media that is discussing the leadership change excessive, adding that he had clarified about his continuity in the Assembly.</p><p>On Friday, Siddaramaiah asserted in Assembly that he would continue in office. He had also said that the Congress high command was "in my favour" and asserted that no decision was made on his staying at the helm for only two-and-a-half years.</p><p>Reacting to which, Shivakumar had on Friday said that he and Siddaramaiah have come to an agreement with the involvement of the Congress high command, and both of them will abide by it.</p><p>"Everything is over.....I'm saying it once for all, ultimately, the high command has to make a decision. Everyone will abide by whatever the high command decides."</p>