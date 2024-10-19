Home
HDFC Bank sees pre-merger loan-to-deposit ratio in 2-3 years, CFO says

The bank's LDR was at around 86-87 per cent prior to its merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corporation in July 2023 and went as high as 110 per cent after the merger.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 14:40 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 14:40 IST
