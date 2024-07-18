Hit by client exits, PwC to slash China partners' pay by up to 50%, sources say

Hong Kong: PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has asked its China-based partners to take a pay cut of up to 50 per cent, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as a regulatory probe into the firm and departure of some of its corporate clients prompt cost cuts and layoffs.

Chinese authorities have been probing PwC's role in auditing China Evergrande Group after the securities regulator accused the troubled property developer in March of a $78-billion fraud over a period of two years through 2020.

Following the launch of the regulatory probe, a growing number of clients has left PwC, prompting layoffs.

In a bid to further cut costs, PwC has asked its top-earning partners in China to accept their annual income, including base salaries and bonuses, being halved, while other partners will see their pay slashed by around 20% to 40%, the sources said.

PwC started notifying partners across its China operations about the pay reductions earlier this month, and the cuts would take effect as soon as next month, said one of the people.

Both sources declined to be named as the information remains confidential.