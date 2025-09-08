Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Honda to invest Rs 600 Cr in first Indian electric two-wheeler plant at Karnataka's Narasapura

The plant will produce electric scooters for domestic sales and exports, strengthening India’s electric mobility push and boosting Karnataka’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 16:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 16:24 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsHondaElectric Vehicleinvestment

Follow us on :

Follow Us