Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bengal government denied poor residents, migrant workers free treatment by blocking Ayushman Bharat: Nirmala Sitharaman

She further said that an estimated Rs 785 crore would have been reaching Bengal, but the state did not want it.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 16:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 16:55 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsNirmala SitharamanTMCAyushman Bharat

Follow us on :

Follow Us