How Apple helped Tata Electronics hit nine-times revenue jump post this key acquisition: Report

Tata Electronics has reported a ninefold jump in sales for the year ended in March 2024, crossing the Rs 3,800 crore core revenue threshold with a hefty profit. The revenue is up from Rs 401 crore in FY 23, ET reported citing the company’s filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) last week.

This dramatic increase in the profit is largely attributed to Tata Electronics acquiring the iPhone unit of Taiwanese company Wistron in Bengaluru for $125 million in November last year, enabling the company to become a part of Apple‘s global supply chain and rebranding the Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India as Tata Electronics Systems Solutions.

However, despite the massive spike in the revenue, Tata Electronics has reported a net loss of Rs 825 crore in FY24, an increase of 50 per cent from the previous year. The company has attributed this loss to the wider net loss to high depreciation and interest costs.