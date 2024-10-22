Home
Hyundai Motor India shares make muted market debut, fall nearly 6% post listing

On the NSE, the stock made its debut at Rs 1,934, down 1.32 per cent. Later, in the trade shares of the firm tumbled 5.88 per cent to Rs 1,844.65.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 06:38 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 06:38 IST
Business NewsHyundai MotorsHyundaiBSENSE

