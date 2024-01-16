IBM plans North Bengaluru foray, data analytics with govt

Bengaluru: IBM has initiated talks with the Karnataka government on expanding operations into the North Bengaluru area and a potential collaboration for analytics based on data from direct benefit transfers (DBT) and other government schemes.
Industries Minister MB Patil held talks with IBM on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meet that is underway at Davos, Switzerland.
“IBM made a strategic announcement regarding its interest in exploring the North Bengaluru area citing the significant availability of talent,” Patil said in a statement.
“Particularly noteworthy was the rapid expansion of IBM's Client Engineering Team dedicated to Gen AI, which has seen a remarkable increase from 300 to 2,000 people within the last three months, with further plans to expand,” Patil said.
According to the statement, the government and IBM discussed e-Governance. Talks focussed on collaboration “to enhance efficiency and explore ways in which IBM could support governmental initiatives”, Patil said.
“Notably, the dialogue also delved into the domain of data analytics, as direct cash transfers and various government schemes, collectively valued at $7 billion, were anticipated to generate substantial data, paving the way for improved policy designs and informed decision-making,” Patil said.
Patil held talks with energy management major Schneider Electric, which he said is “actively investing” in its Attibele facility. “The recent acquisition of L&T's electric business, coupled with the establishment of two installations in Karnataka, strategically positions the company in a region where half of the 35,000-strong workforce resides,” he said.
“The company is also committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR), with discussions underway on collaborating with six NGOs in Bengaluru to educate electricians. Schneider aims to expand this initiative by introducing dialectic equipment to over 400 schools and training 190,000 electricians, with an ambitious target of reaching one million professionals nationwide,” Patil explained.
The Karnataka government and Schneider Electric plan to extend their collaboration to train trainers, Patil added.
At Davos, Patil also met pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, which he said is set to set up its Global Service Centre generating 200 jobs in Karnataka.