IBM plans North Bengaluru foray, data analytics with govt

Bengaluru: IBM has initiated talks with the Karnataka government on expanding operations into the North Bengaluru area and a potential collaboration for analytics based on data from direct benefit transfers (DBT) and other government schemes.

Industries Minister MB Patil held talks with IBM on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meet that is underway at Davos, Switzerland.

“IBM made a strategic announcement regarding its interest in exploring the North Bengaluru area citing the significant availability of talent,” Patil said in a statement.

“Particularly noteworthy was the rapid expansion of IBM's Client Engineering Team dedicated to Gen AI, which has seen a remarkable increase from 300 to 2,000 people within the last three months, with further plans to expand,” Patil said.

According to the statement, the government and IBM discussed e-Governance. Talks focussed on collaboration “to enhance efficiency and explore ways in which IBM could support governmental initiatives”, Patil said.