india > karnataka

Karnataka: Govt plans IISc-led study on Baldota steel plant amid public opposition

The minister made these remarks in the Council, in response to BJP member Hemalata Naik’s strong objections to the proposed steel plant.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 23:07 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 23:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaM B Patil

