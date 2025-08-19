Karnataka: Govt plans IISc-led study on Baldota steel plant amid public opposition

<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil on Monday said that the government was considering commissioning an independent environmental study through the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to respect the sentiments of concerned citizens opposing the Baldota Steel & Power Limited (BSPL) project in Koppal.</p>.<p>The study, estimated to cost Rs 50 lakh, will scientifically assess the long-term ecological impact of industrial activities in the region.</p>.<p>However, Patil clarified that the government could not halt the BSPL project, as the company - part of the Baldota conglomerate - had already received required environmental and forest clearances from the central government in 2021.</p>.<p>The minister made these remarks in the Council, in response to BJP member Hemalata Naik’s strong objections to the proposed steel plant.</p>.<p>Acknowledging the growing environmental concerns surrounding the project, Patil said the findings of the IISc-led environmental study were expected to be submitted soon.</p>.<p>In a written response, the minister provided details on the existing industrial landscape in Koppal district.</p>.<p>He informed the House that the district currently hosts 28 sponge iron and iron-processing units, which have collectively attracted Rs 4,683 crore in investments and generated employment for 7,048 people.</p>.<p>Patil explained that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, granted BSPL permission to establish a 3.5 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant and a 295-MW captive power plant.</p>.<p>“This approval follows the environmental clearance issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC), Government of India, on July 27, 2021. Subsequently, KSPCB issued the establishment consent on July 19, 2024. The total estimated cost of the project stands at Rs 17,979 crore,” the minister’s reply said.</p>