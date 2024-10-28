Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Indian Bank Q2 profit rises 36% to Rs 2,707 cr

The Chennai-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 1,988 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 10:30 IST
Business NewsIndian BankProfit

Follow us on :

Follow Us