Indian Bank Q2 profit rises 36% to Rs 2,707 cr

<p>New Delhi: State-owned Indian Bank on Monday reported 36 per cent increase in profit at Rs 2,707 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.</p>.<p>The Chennai-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 1,988 crore in the same quarter a year ago.</p>.<p>Total income increased to Rs 17,770 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 15,736 crore in the same period last year, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.</p>.<p>The bank reported interest income of Rs 15,348 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 13,743 crore in the same period a year ago.</p>.<p>Net Interest Income (NII) improved to Rs 6,194 crore, from Rs 5,741 crore in the second quarter of previous year, registering an increase of 8 per cent.</p>.<p>As regards asset quality, the bank witnessed improvement with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declining to 3.48 per cent of gross loans by the end of September 2024 from 4.97 per cent a year ago.</p>.<p>Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans moderated to 0.27 per cent from 0.60 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.</p>.<p>Provision Coverage Ratio rose to 97.60 per cent from 95.64 per cent in September 2023.</p>.<p>Capital Adequacy Ratio improved by 102 basis points to 16.55 per cent from 15.53 per cent at the end of second quarter of last fiscal. </p>