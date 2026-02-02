<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh on Sunday met Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) to gather public suggestions for the upcoming budget.</p><p>The meeting focused on infrastructure gaps in HSR Layout, BTM Layout and Kasavanahalli.</p><p><strong>Roads & traffic</strong></p><p>Residents urged road widening at Holiday Village Road and Talaghattapura. They also stressed the need to ease congestion at Rajatagiri Junction and on the stretch from Akashnagar to DLF Road.</p><p>In Kasavanahalli, representatives asked for the relocation of six houses to help improve Kaikondrahalli Junction.</p><p><strong>Environment & sanitation</strong></p><p>Residents made conservation of Madiwala Lake a priority, with proposals to develop it as a biodiversity park.</p><p>Residents of Elenahalli and Kasavanahalli wanted an immediate end to sewage entering local lakes. For waste management, the commissioner was urged to remove black spots and start ward-level wet waste processing to cut costs.</p>.KSPCB flags six-month timeline to divert sewage from Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake.<p>Commissioner Ramesh said a new skywalk is coming up at Vega City Mall Junction on Bannerghatta Road.</p>.<p>He added that a new 'Adopt-a-Street' policy will be launched soon, so citizens and companies can maintain parks and junctions through CSR funds.</p>.<p>All requests will be checked based on fund availability, the commissioner said, adding that field visits are already underway to address local issues.</p>.<p><strong>Residents’ priorities</strong></p>.<p>- Installation of CCTVs and streetlights in dark spots.<br>- Standardisation of footpaths in HSR Layout and 110 villages.<br>- New skywalks in Haralur and Kasavanahalli.<br>- RBI Layout residents suggested ward-level wet waste processing to reduce transportation costs.<br>- Identify garbage black spots, install additional kasa kiosks, and construct more public toilets.<br>- Removal of encroachments and completion of underground drainage (UGD) works to prevent sewage inflow into the lakes.</p>