Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

India's Waaree Energies under US probe for evading solar tariff duties: Reports

The agency had imposed interim measures on Waaree based on reasonable suspicion that it evaded duties when importing goods into the US, the report said, citing a notice.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 06:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 06:56 IST
Business Newssolar

Follow us on :

Follow Us