<p>The US Customs and Border Protection is probing whether Indian solar panel maker Waaree Energies and its American arm evaded anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells from China and other Southeast Asian nations, <em>Bloomberg News</em> reported on Thursday.</p><p>The agency had imposed interim measures on Waaree based on reasonable suspicion that it evaded duties when importing goods into the US, the report said, citing a notice.</p><p>Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Waaree Energies and the US Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.</p><p>In August, the US had initiated anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty investigations of crystalline silicon cells imported from India, Indonesia and Laos.</p>