Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

China reaffirms its territorial claims over Shaksgam Valley after India's objections

Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in the Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963 from areas illegally occupied by it.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsChinaPakistanMinistry of External Affairsborder dispute

Follow us on :

Follow Us