<p>The Finance Ministry releases the Economic Survey every year ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Union%20Budget">Union Budget</a>.</p><p>The document gives a hint at what to expect for the Union Budget and provides a view of the country's economic state. </p><p>This year, Chief Economic Advisor<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=anantha%20nageswaran"> V Anantha Nageswaran</a> and senior officials will present the Survey, which will be followed by a press conference. </p><p><strong>What is the Economic Survey?</strong></p><p>The Economic Survey is a report produced annually. It is compiled by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the supervision of the government’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA).</p>.Union Budget 2026 | FAQs: How to access older Economic Surveys.<p>The large document explains the state of economy through the previous financial year, while also highlighting how different sectors performed. It gives a picture of growth, areas under stress and sectors that need attention before policy decisions are finalised. </p><p><strong>What does the Economic Survey contain?</strong></p><p>Usually, the survey is divided into two sections. Part A highlights economic trends like growth, inflation, fiscal position and sector-wise performance. This provides a picture of the nation's economic condition. </p><p>Part B focuses on social and structural issues, including poverty, education, health, human development and climate-related challenges. </p><p>The survey studies key markers like DP growth, price movements, job trends and the fiscal deficit. </p>.Union Budget 2026 | President gives assent, session to commence from Jan 28, end on April 2.<p>It also analyses how major sectors including agriculture, industry and services performed through the year. </p><p>Furthermore, it studies social welfare schemes, progress in infrastructure and global factors such as demand and commodity prices that could influence India’s economic outlook.</p><p>The report has become one of the most important documents released by the government. The first such survey was out in 1950-51 and was part of the Union Budget. However, it was separated from the Union Budget and has since been presented a day earlier. </p><p><strong>How is the Economic Survey conducted?</strong></p><p>The survey is compiled by gathering and studying data. The Economic Division of the Finance Ministry leads the work, taking inputs from several departments, research organisations and international bodies. </p><p>The CEA approves the report once the analysis is complete. This is when the document is presented in the Parliament. </p><p><strong>Why is the report important?</strong></p><p>The Economic Survey guides the Union Budget. It helps identify sectors that need special attention, areas for improvement and possible risks to the economy.</p><p>The document acts as an economic report card, highlighting what worked, what needs focus from the government. </p><p><strong>When will the Economic Survey be released?</strong></p><p>The Economic Survey will be tabled on January 29, 2026 by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, as per the proposal cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.</p><p><strong>Where to watch the Economic Survey?</strong></p><p>Nageswaran's press conference will be live stramed on Sansad TV and PIB India channels on YouTube. It will also be available on the Ministry of Finance Facebook page and X handle. </p><p>The Economic Survey can be downloaded from the India Budget website after the release.</p><p><strong>When will the Union Budget be presented?</strong></p><p>The Union Budget will be presented on February 1, according to a proposal approved by the government. </p><p>The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 28 and will conclude on April 2 in two phases.</p><p>The first phase of the session will run from January 28 to February 13, followed by a beak. Parliament will reconvene for the second phase on March 9 and sit until April 2.</p><p>This year's Union Budget will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive presentation. </p>