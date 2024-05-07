Home
IndiGo places firm order for 30 A350-900 aircraft: Airbus

'India, the world's fastest growing major aviation market, is on the verge of an international travel boom as the economy grows and household incomes rise,' Airbus said in a release.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 20:27 IST
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 20:27 IST

Comments

New Delhi: Airbus on Monday said IndiGo has placed a firm order for 30 A350-900 planes.

On April 25, IndiGo said it had agreed to place a firm order for 30 A350-900 aircraft, marking the budget carrier's entry into the wide-body segment.

"India, the world's fastest growing major aviation market, is on the verge of an international travel boom as the economy grows and household incomes rise," Airbus said in a release.

"The A350 is perfectly positioned to serve the country's aspirations for long-range travel," it said.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The A350 is the world's most modern and efficient wide-body aircraft in the 300-410 seater category, the release added.

Published 06 May 2024, 20:27 IST
