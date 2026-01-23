Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

IndiGo vacated 717 slots at domestic airports after DGCA curtailed winter flights

Generally, slots refer to a particular time period given to an airline for takeoff and landing of aircraft. In simple terms, it is about operating flights at the given time.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 16:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 16:29 IST
Business NewsDGCAIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us