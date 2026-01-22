Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Phone tapping case: SIT issues notice to K T Rama Rao

KTR claimed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the government resembled a “daily television serial” rather than a genuine inquiry.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 15:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 15:25 IST
India NewsTelanganaK T Rama RaoSIT

Follow us on :

Follow Us