Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala Lok Bhavan says policy speech controversy 'unnecessary and baseless'

The Governor had also suggested that the part stating Centre's position violated the constitutional principles on economic federalism should be deleted.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsIndian politcskerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us