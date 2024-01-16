IndiGo’s image may take a hit after poor management of flight delays

“A lot of airport delays are outside the control of an airline, which means what they can do is manage the fallout from it. That’s where IndiGo has been lacking. Being the market leader comes with a certain bit of responsibility and they don’t do a good job of handling delays, dealing with passengers, explaining early enough and being transparent,” said Santosh Desai, managing director and chief executive of brand consulting and management firm Futurebrands India Ltd.