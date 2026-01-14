<p>Bengaluru: At a time when the company's peers are reducing their workforce, Infosys has added 5,043 employees in the December quarter alone. The company has been increasing its headcount for many quarters now. In Q2 FY26, the company added 8,203 employees. The company's voluntary attrition rate has also come down to 12.3% in the December quarter compared to 13.7% in the year-ago period.</p><p>This signals a strong growth momentum as its larger peer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported around 30,000 net fall in headcount in the last six months alone.</p>.Infosys Q3 net profit falls 2%; raises FY26 revenue guidance.<p>HCLTech's net addition declined by 261 employees in Q3.</p><p>Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said, "Headcount increase demonstrates that we have confidence in where the market is and where we are seeing demand.”</p><p>The company's CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said that the company has onboarded 18,000 freshers during the quarter, and is on track to add 20,000 this fiscal year.</p>