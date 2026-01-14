<p>Mysuru: Suttur Srikshetra, in Nanjangud taluk, is all set to host the six-day annual Shivaratreeshwara Shivayogigala Jatra Mahotsava, scheduled to be held from January 15 to 20.</p><p>This year, the authorities have focused on introducing many innovations that inspire rural lives and technology to the farmers. The health camp this year emphasises on development of technology that cures kidney diseases.</p>.Karnataka man dies as kite string slits throat.<p>They have arranged a ragi grinding contest for rural women with prizes to the first three winners.</p><p>Arrangements have been made to feed around 25 lakh people, during the six-day festival. The food includes kesari bhat, kichdi, Kumbalkayi huli, Kayi haalu, sweet boondi, jaggery rice, bisi bela bath, vegetable upma for breakfast. For lunch and dinner, they serve wheat payasa, sweet and khara pongal, jaggery sajjige, vegetable palya, rice, sambar, rasam, buttermilk and others, according to jatra samiti convenor Subbappa.</p><p>More than 150 cooks are involved in cooking and 30 special containers have been brought from Haryana for cooking.</p>