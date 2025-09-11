Menu
Infosys board approves record Rs 18,000 crore share buyback program

Infosys will now seek shareholder's approval for going ahead with the buyback programme.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 17:18 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 17:18 IST
