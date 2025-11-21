Infosys Foundation announces 3 winners of Aarohan Social Innovation Awards

<p>Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR wing of Infosys, announced the winners of the fourth edition of the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards on Friday. </p><p>Launched in 2018, the award aims to recognise individuals and groups developing breakthrough solutions for social good in Education, Healthcare, and Environmental Sustainability.</p><p>This year, the winners of the award in the field of education are Rajesh A Rao, Ravindra S Rao, and Deepa L B Rajeev from Bengaluru, who developed ‘Connecting the Dots’, an interactive learning program designed to teach STEM and spoken English to government school students from Grades six to 10. </p><p>Chitranjan Singh and Robin Singh from New Delhi received the award in the space of healthcare. They have developed ‘CLUIX C012’, a portable AI- and IoT-enabled water-quality analyser that generates real-time, GPS-tagged reports. It tests 14 key parameters to identify waterborne diseases within 30 minutes. </p>.Infosys gives 75% average bonus to employees for second quarter.<p>In the field of Environmental Sustainability, Rahul Suresh Bakare and Vinit Moreshwar Phadnis from Pune have been chosen. The duo have developed ‘Borecharger’, the world’s first robotic artificial borewell-recharge technique that can inject four to 80 lakh litres of rainwater into existing borewells annually.</p><p>The winners were chosen by a jury, from about 2,000 entries. Each winner received a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. </p><p>Additionally, the jury recognised five social innovations and awarded their creators prize money of Rs 10 lakh each. These innovations include Sukoon, Comprehensive Wildlife Management Platform, Project Bindu, CERVICHECK, and Hexis & Iris. </p>