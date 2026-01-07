<p>Emerging smartphone maker Realme launched the new line of mid-range <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/realme-16-pro-set-for-launch-next-week-3849684">Realme 16 Pro series</a> along with the Pad 3 Android tablet in India.</p><p>The new handset comes with two variants-- Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+.</p><p>The Realme 16 Pro features a 6.8-inch (pixels) full HD+ (2800×1280p) OLED-based display with a 144Hz refresh rate, reaching up to 6500 nits of peak brightness. It comes with an AGC DT star D+ shield and boasts an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust-and-water-resistant rating.

It also comes with dual-SIM slots, a Type-C port, an infrared sensor, stereo speakers, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by a 4nm-class MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max octa-core processor, Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

It features a dual-camera module-- a main 200MP Luma camera (with 1/1.56-inch HP5 sensor, f/1.8 aperture OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 8MP ultra-wide camera (with 1/4-inch OV08D10 sensor, f/f/2.2) with LED flash on the back.

On the front, it houses a 50MP front-facing camera (with a 1/2.88-inch OV50D40 sensor).

The Realme 16 Pro+ features a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1280 x 2800p) OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, support up to 6500 nits peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i shield and IP66 + IP68+IP69+IP69K dust-and-water-resistant rating.

It also comes with dual-SIM slots, a Type-C port, an infrared sensor, stereo speakers, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, it houses a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm) with Adreno 722 GPU, Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

It boasts of a triple-camera module-- main 200MP Luma camera (with 1/1.56-inch HP5 sensor, OIS, f/1.8) with 8MP ultra-wide camera (with 1/4-inch OV08D10 sensor, f/2.2) and a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera (with 1/2.75-inch JN5 sensor) with LED flash.

On the front, it houses a 50MP camera (with a 1/2.88-inch OV50D40 sensor, f/2.4). Both the front and the back cameras can record up to 4K videos at 60 fps.

The company also launched the Realme Pad 3 series. It sports an 11.61-inch 2.8K (2800 x 2000) LCD panel with adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120Hz), offering peak brightness of 550nits and comes with low blue light certification.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an optional SIM slot, a microSD card slot, a Type-C port, and quad-speakers.

It is powered by 4nm class 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max octa-core with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage (up to 2TB), an 8MP main camera on the back with full HD 1080p video recording capability, an 8MP front camera, and a 12,200mAh battery with 45W superVOOC fast charging capability.

Realme also unveiled Buds Air8. It features an AI-powered sound master and can offer 55dB real-time noise cancellation.

Inside, it houses an advanced 11+6mm dual-driver, and comes with Hi-Res Audio with LHDC 5.0 certification to deliver rich, high-definition wireless sound.

It also features enhanced AI Ear Canal Adaptive ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), a 6-mic deep noise cancellation system for crystal-clear audio output during phone calls.

It also comes with Google Gemini-powered AI Voice Assistant 2.0 p and supports real-time face-to-face translation. It

Price and availability details:

Realme 16 Pro+ comes in three colours-- Camellia Pink, Master Gold and Master Grey. It is available in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 39,999, Rs 41,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.

Realme 16 Pro+ comes in three colours-- Master Gold, Orchid Purple and Pebble Grey. It is available in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 31,999, Rs 33,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively.

The Realme Pad 3 is available in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only), 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) -- for Rs 26,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively.

Realme Buds Air8 costs Rs 3,799.