Housing sales dip 1% last year in top-8 cities, average price grows up to 19% Knight Frank

Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said the sales momentum continued last year despite rise in weighted average prices.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 07:36 IST
Published 07 January 2026, 07:36 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsReal Estatehousing

