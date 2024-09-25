Leadership in most corporate entities do not prioritise cybersecurity

Bengaluru: Organisations, globally, lack sufficient resources and clear leadership on cybersecurity, according to cybersecurity platform Trend Micro. Almost half (48%) of the respondents, in a survey it ran, claimed that their leadership doesn’t consider cybersecurity to be their responsibility.
Cybersecurity has become a growing concern in a technologically evolving market, especially since the advent of artificial intelligence. Trend Micro itself blocked 161 billion threats in 2023, noting a 10% annual increase.
Pointing towards their organisations’ attitude, 54% of global respondents to the survey had complaints pertaining to inconsistent action towards cyber risk, varying from month to month.
The study which revealed the shortcomings in cybersecurity management also highlighted that security teams are often overstretched and under-staffed with a workforce shortfall of nearly four million globally, indicating a shortage as well as a fierce competition for talent.
Presently, a majority of these companies rely on the traditional skills of an IT team which is inadequate in the face of newer cyber challenges. The research found that 96% of IT leaders are concerned about their attack surface. Nearly two-fifths (36%) are worried about not having a way of discovering, assessing and mitigating high-risk areas.
