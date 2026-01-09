<p>Mangaluru/Udupi: District in Charge Minister who is also Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said Malayalam Language Bill 2025, by the Kerala Government is against the interest of the Kannada-speaking linguistic minority in Kerala, especially those living in the border district of Kasaragod.</p><p>To a query, he said the issue has already been raised by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “The Bill is not in the interest of Kannada speaking people and will be an injustice to Kannadigas in border areas. CM Siddaramaiah will speak to Kerala CM in this regard,” he said.</p><p>It may be recalled that Kerala Assembly recently passed the Malayalam Language Bill, establishing Malayalam as state’s sole official language for government, education, and commerce and awaits Governor’s assent.</p><p><strong>Kerala govt flayed</strong></p><p>Former BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel launched a sharp attack on the Kerala government, alleging attempts to undermine the rights of the Kannada language.</p>.Karnataka CM, DyCM to meet President over Kerala’s Malayalam Language Bill.<p>Reacting to reports of Malayalam being imposed in Kannada-medium schools in Kerala, particularly in the Kasaragod region, Kateel accused the neighbouring state of adopting a “double-standard policy.” He recalled that similar attempts had been made in the past in Kasaragod—a traditionally Kannada-speaking region—but were halted following sustained protests by Kannada activists.</p><p>“Now, the government in Kerala has once again launched an attack on Kannada. I strongly condemn this move. In Kasaragod, Kannada is the primary language and must be given first priority,” Kateel said. While stating that Malayalam could be accommodated, he asserted that the status of Kannada should not be diluted.</p><p>Warning of public backlash, he urged the Karnataka government to take a firm stand and demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah intervene decisively and caution the Kerala government. </p>