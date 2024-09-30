Home
L&T gets order to develop, implement energy management systems in south India

The company said in an stock exchange filing that it has 'received the mandate to develop and implement energy management systems in regional and state load dispatch centres in south India'.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 07:34 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 07:34 IST
