<p>Mysuru: Congress leaders said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will pay a ‘flying’ visit to Mysuru, on Tuesday.</p><p>Sources in the Congress said that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Mysuru Airport on Tuesday afternoon, on his way to Wayanad in Kerala, and Siddaramaiah does not wish to miss the opportunity, to meet the Congress high-command. </p><p>It can be noted that the issue of leadership change and proposal for Cabinet reshuffle is long-pending and much-discussed in political circles and in the media. It is depicted as an issue between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.</p><p>As per the tour programme of the CM, provided to media people, the CM will leave the HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 1 pm and reach Mysuru Airport at 1.25 pm. </p>.Karnataka: Permit sought to clear 48 neem trees for flyover at Devalapura junction in Mysuru.<p>He is scheduled to leave Mysuru Airport by 6.30 and return to Bengaluru by 6.55 pm. The time in between is mentioned as ‘reserved’ and ‘meeting with district-level officials’.</p><p>Congress leaders said, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Mysuru Airport by a special flight and board a helicopter to reach Wayanad. In the meantime, Gandhi is supposed to relax a bit and freshen up in Mysuru Airport. </p><p>During that time, Siddaramaiah is supposed to seek an audience and discuss a couple of issues, which may include a proposal to reshuffle his Cabinet. Minister H C Mahadevappa and K Venkatesh may accompany the CM, along with Mysuru district – city and rural - Congress Presidents R Murthy and B J Vijayakumar.</p><p>It may be mentioned that just a week ago, on January 5, Siddaramaiah met AICC general secretary K C Venugopal at the same Mysuru Airport. Venugopal was on his way to Bengaluru, from Wayanad on that day.</p>