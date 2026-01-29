<p>New Delhi: Shares of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maruti-suzuki">Maruti Suzuki India</a> on Thursday declined 3.5 per cent after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.</p>.<p>The stock dropped 3.40 per cent to Rs 1,4370 on the BSE.</p>.<p>At the NSE, it edged lower by 3.52 per cent to Rs 14,353.</p>.India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki misses quarterly profit view on one-time charge.<p>Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday posted 4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,879 crore for the December quarter FY26, hit by one-time provision of Rs 594 crore on account of the new Labour Codes.</p>.<p>The country's largest carmaker reported a net profit of Rs 3,727 crore for the October-December period last fiscal.</p>.<p>Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 49,904 crore in the third quarter from Rs 38,764 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.</p>.<p>Owing to the GST reform, there was a sharp recovery in the Indian car market, primarily led by the small car segment, it noted.</p>.<p>The company said it achieved its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 5,64,669 units as compared to 4,66,993 units in Q3 the previous year, an increase of 97,676 units.</p>.<p>"Net profit was impacted by a one-time provision of Rs 5,939 million on account of the New Labour Codes," it added. </p>