Maruti shares down 3.5% post Q3 earnings

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday posted 4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,879 crore for the December quarter FY26, hit by one-time provision of Rs 594 crore on account of the new Labour Codes.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 05:54 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 05:54 IST
