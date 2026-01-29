Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold demand to fall in 2026 as jewellery slump offsets investment rise

Jewellery buyers prefer stable prices of gold, but the volatile rising prices of recent months have far ​outstripped consumer budgets, Jain said.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 07:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 07:24 IST
Business NewsGoldMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us