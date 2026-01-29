<p>Banks will observe several public and regional holidays in February 2026 as per <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">Reserve Bank of India</a> (RBI)'s <a href="https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/HolidayMatrixDisplay.aspx">holiday calendar</a>.</p><p>Since these holidays are not uniform nationwide and are different according to states, banks in certain states will remain close, while being open in others.</p><p>However, even during holidays, customers can access banking services through net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs.</p><p>Services like cheque clearing and other over-the-counter services under the Negotiable Instruments Act will not be available.</p>.<p><strong>Bank Holidays in February 2026:</strong></p><p><strong>February 18:</strong></p><p>Banks will remain closed in Gangtok on February 18 to celebrate Losar, which is also known as Tibetan New Year.</p><p><strong>February 19:</strong></p><p>To mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, banks will be closed on February 19 in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur.</p><p><strong>February 20: </strong></p><p>On occasion of State Day/Statehood Day, Banks will be closed on February 20 in Aizawl, and Itanagar.</p>