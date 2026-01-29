<p>Chandigarh: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> councillor Saurabh Joshi was elected as the new mayor of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chandigarh">Chandigarh</a> Municipal Corporation in a poll held here on Thursday.</p><p>In the three-cornered contest, Joshi secured 18 votes, AAP candidate Yogesh Dhingra got 11 votes, while the Congress' Gurpreet Singh Gabi secured seven votes.</p><p>The polls were conducted by a show of hands instead of the previous practice of a secret ballot. After raising their hands, councillors also gave their verbal confirmation.</p>.Over 25 schools in Chandigarh receive bomb threat emails; students, staff evacuated\n.<p>Ramneek Singh Bedi, a nominated councillor, was appointed as the presiding officer for the election.</p><p>In the 35-member house of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 18 councillors, the AAP has 11, and the Congress has six. The Chandigarh MP also has a voting right as an ex officio member of the 35-member municipal corporation.</p><p>Sitting MP Manish Tewari of the Congress raised his hand in support of his party's nominee Gurpreet Singh Gabi.</p>